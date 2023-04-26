Jewelry Thefts Are on the Rise in North Texas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





In Frisco neighborhoods, citizens are alarmed as police warn of a brand new wave of bijou thefts, marking the 2d time this has took place in a yr. A neighbor, who most well-liked to stay nameless, stated that the crime most commonly objectives older South Asian ladies, together with his mother-in-law. He printed that the identical factor took place in August of remaining yr when his in-laws had been visiting from India. According to him, a black Chevy Traverse, which used to be stuck on Ring cameras by means of neighbors, stopped his aged family members at the intersection of Medallion Lane and Starry Night Lane.

The guy clarified that the male driving force of the automotive requested for instructions to the clinic for a pregnant spouse to distract his father-in-law, whilst the girl hopped out of the car and embraced his mother-in-law. “She stated, ‘You look like my mother,’ and used to be shouting a wide variety of affections and began placing a wide variety of faux jewellery on her. My mother-in-law did not suspect anything else, now not in this community anyway,” he stated. It used to be best once they left, that they came upon that the girl had stolen his mother-in-law’s gold necklace, a treasured marriage ceremony reward.

The Frisco Police Department has reported 9 an identical crimes since the starting of March. Police are advising citizens to be vigilant, to stroll in teams, and to stay valuables like jewellery out of sight. Any suspicious process can also be reported to the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can be submitted anonymously by means of texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by means of downloading the Frisco PD app.