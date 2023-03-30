Jewish organizations say Kanye West’s Jonah Hill post wasn’t enough

Jewish organizations are not satisfied with Kanye West‘s change of heart toward their community. The rapper returned to social media and declared that he likes Jewish people again, but TMZ reports StopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Committee say more should be done.

The post in question marked Ye’s return to social media after he’d praised Adolf Hitler, hung out with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and said he’d go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

In his new post, he gives credit to Jonah Hill.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” he wrote. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew… Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

In a statement to TMZ, SA’s executive director, Liora Rez, said, “Joking about a movie with Jonah Hill is not the apology that the Jewish people deserve from Kanye, particularly when his antisemitic tirades continue to have a dangerous trickle-down effect of hatred against Jews.” She suggested publicly denouncing Fuentes would be a good first step on the path toward forgiveness.

“It is a little odd that all it might take for Kanye to renounce his vile antisemitism is to watch and [sic] 11-year-old Jonah hill movie. Whether Kanye is sincere, only he knows,” AJC spokesperson Richard Hirschhaut adds.

They’re calling on him “to take a serious and detailed look at his constant doubling down on antisemitism over these past several months and renounce each of these repeated, threatening and vile expressions of antisemitism.”

Both leaders say they’re willing to meet with Kanye to discuss his efforts and ways to prove his sincerity.