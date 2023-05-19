Jim Brown dies at 87: NFL recently created annual rushing award in Cleveland Browns legend’s honor

Jim Brown used to be a mythical NFL participant who led the league in rushing 8 instances all over his nine-year occupation. The famend athlete passed on to the great beyond on Thursday evening at the age of 87. To honor his affect and legacy, the NFL has named a trophy after him, which might be given to the participant who leads the league in rushing each and every season.

Announced all over the 2020 NFL Honors rite via Hall of Fame operating backs Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders, the award has been named the Jim Brown Award, and the primary recipient used to be Josh Jacobs. Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards all over the 2019-2020 NFL season and stated he used to be proud to obtain an award named after this sort of nice guy.

Brown’s affect at the NFL used to be implausible. He used to be the one operating again to reasonable 100 rushing yards consistent with sport during his occupation, and his occupation tally of 12,306 rushing yards stood because the NFL document till it used to be damaged via Walter Payton in 1984. Brown performed for the Cleveland Browns from 1957-1965, main them to their final NFL identify in 1965.

Throughout his nine-year skilled occupation, Brown used to be an eight-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. In 1963, he rushed for a then-NFL document of one,863 yards in simply 14 video games. A 12 months later, Brown led the Browns to a 27-0 victory over the Colts in the NFL Championship Game, rushing for 114 yards and 27 carries.

“Jim Brown’s contribution to both the NFL and society were unparalleled,” stated NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “His accomplishments on the field were matched or exceeded only by his lifelong dedication to social justice issues, which have inspired generations of players. This award ensures that recognition of Jim’s impact on the NFL and society continues forever, and it’s an honor to have his name associated with it.”