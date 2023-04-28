Jim Irsay asks Colts fans on Twitter if the team should select Will Levis despite drafting Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts printed their purpose to safe their long term quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. On Thursday, they picked former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the fourth general select, a transfer that the Colts control, Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen, praised extremely. However, Colts proprietor Jim Irsay took to Twitter to invite for draft guidelines and referenced taking Will Levis at the quantity two spot, which is complicated as a result of the Colts didn’t have the 2d select in the 2d spherical. He even in comparison Richardson, who’s already on the team roster, and Levis, a participant who has no longer been picked but, to the mythical quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young of the San Francisco 49ers in the Nineteen Nineties. The tweet got here simply hours ahead of the Day 2 of the NFL Draft and not more than 24 hours after the team secured their most sensible quarterback for the long term. Irsay has at all times been an endless supply of leisure, even if some would argue that it’s not at all times for the proper causes.