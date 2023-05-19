Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band have been scheduled to accomplish a live performance in Charleston, South Carolina this weekend, however the match has been postponed because of the singer’s hospitalization. Buffett introduced the news thru posts on each his site and social media accounts.

Buffett mentioned that he was once excited to accomplish in Charleston, however needed to forestall in Boston for a check-up. However, he ended up being hospitalized to deal with some fast scientific problems. “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett wrote. Though he didn’t reveal his scientific situation, the 76-year-old musician thanked his enthusiasts for his or her loyalty and promised to accomplish the postponed live performance once imaginable.

The live performance price ticket holders will obtain information in regards to the rescheduled date by the use of e mail.

