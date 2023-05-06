Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star cleared to return to lineup for Game 3

After a five-day leisure, Jimmy Butler used to be cleared to return to the Miami Heat’s lineup hours sooner than Game 3 in their second-round collection in opposition to the New York Knicks. Butler sprained his proper ankle in Game 1, however remained enjoying even supposing obviously hobbled and sat out of Game 2. Fortunately, he has recovered. Heat trainer Erik Spoelstra declined to touch upon his standing sooner than the sport, however teammates Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry remained constructive about his return. The Heat will glance other with Butler again within the lineup.

In Game 1, Butler scored 25 issues on 8-for-16 capturing and had 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals. In Game 2, Miami tried 49 3-pointers and essentially performed zone protection.