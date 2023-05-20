Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Florida

The Miami Heat have taken a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals by means of beating the Boston Celtics 111-105 on Friday evening. Jimmy Butler scored 27 issues, together with two baskets that put the Heat in the lead when they had erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit. Bam Adebayo contributed 22 issues, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists, whilst Caleb Martin scored 25 issues coming off the bench for Miami’s victory. Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored an outstanding 34 issues, in conjunction with 13 rebounds and 8 assists, however went 0 for two with two turnovers in the fourth quarter. Boston misplaced their 2nd house recreation in 3 nights, regardless of Jaylen Brown scoring 16 issues. However, he went 1 for five with one turnover in the overall quarter, the place Miami outscored Boston 36-22.

