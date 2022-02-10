JINYA Ramen Bar Prepares to Bring Perfectly Balanced Bowls to Oklahoma City

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant set to open its doors next to Nichols Hills this spring
Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) The Oklahoma City community will soon get a taste of true ramen culture when JINYA Ramen Bar makes its debut near Nichols Hills this spring!
Located at 6800 N. Western Ave., the new, sleek 5,000-square-foot restaurant will feature an open-view kitchen, patio with a firepit table and accessible parking. Whether you’re looking to cozy up with a perfectly balanced bowl and Japanese cocktail by the fire, or you want to enjoy full-flavored ramen and mouthwatering pork belly chashu for takeout or delivery, JINYA will have you covered.
When OKC’s first JINYA opens, it’ll mark the brand’s second restaurant in Oklahoma. JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its renowned ramen that combines bold noodles with full-bodied broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours. Adhering to a variety of dietary needs and preferences, JINYA also offers a lineup of savory plant-based menu that emphasize balanced ingredients without sacrificing on flavor, like Impossible™ Tacos, Impossible™ Rice Bowl, Flying Vegan Harvest and Tsunami White Pearl. JINYA will also house a full bar with a drink menu that highlights Sake flights, local craft beers, and a wide variety of Japanese whiskies, including the perfectly blended and exceptionally carbonated Toki Highball served from a super-chilled Suntory/Hoshizaki dispenser.
“After being such a popular dining destination in Tulsa for the past five years, we’re thrilled to continue expanding throughout Oklahoma,” said JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “Guests first come to JINYA for our delicious ramen, and then they keep coming back because of our incredible service and fun, contemporary experience. We can’t wait to introduce our authentic Japanese cuisine and bold flavors to the thriving OKC community.”
At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned soft boiled egg to fresh garlic. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com.
JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others
About JINYA Ramen Bar
Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Contact:
Cami Studebaker
Champion
972-930-9933
[email protected]