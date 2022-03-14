Jo Marie Payton Agrees To ‘Family Matters’ Reboot If Judy Winslow Returns

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Amongst the GOATed Black sitcoms, Household Issues is well within the prime 5 for a lot of TV lovers on the market. After virtually 25 years for the reason that sequence ended following 9 wonderful seasons, the Winslows made their return at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut this previous weekend — Urkel wasn’t in attendance, sadly! — and there was even speak surrounding the opportunity of a reboot.

Nonetheless, actress Jo Marie Payton who performed beloved TV mother Harriette Winslow on the present stated the one method it’s occurring is that if the heavily-debated disappearance of Judy Winslow is addressed and the character returns with the remainder of the solid.

Joined on the conference by her TV household Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow), Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow) and Laura Winslow herself Kellie Williams, Payton made positive to let the world know that Judy’s exit wasn’t taken calmly in in the least. “Don’t assume for a minute that we didn’t go in,” She stated in response to PEOPLE, going so as to add that she was “personally harm” that Judy, performed by actress Jamiee Foxworth, was abruptly written off Household Issues after the 4th season with none rationalization or the widespread follow of a “farewell” episode.

Right here’s extra on what Jo Marie Payton stated about how the choice to fireplace Foxworth proved to be tough for the solid particularly, by way of PEOPLE:

“‘After I talked about it to the producers, I stated you guys want to inform me one thing that isn’t solely inventive, but additionally politically appropriate to straighten out this example as a result of there’s nowhere on the earth a household … You gave me three youngsters, you took away my child. For those who had taken away my oldest little one, we may have all the time provide you with [various excuses in the episodes] that she was on the mall or along with her mates. You took away my child, and once I requested you, ‘Why did you are taking away my child woman?,’ you stated, ‘No one would discover,” she recalled.

‘I stated, ‘You recognize what, after we’re strolling down the road, no person’s gonna discover you as a result of they’re not going to ask you, they’re going to ask me what occurred to Judy.’ So for me, that’s one of many different issues that I [wouldn’t be] enthusiastic about going again into it,’ Payton continued.

If Payton had been to ever think about taking part in Winslow household matriarch Harriette once more, ‘the very first episode must be that she comes down these stairs.’”

She ended her touch upon the topic with one remaining assertion that we wholeheartedly agree with, stating, “The worst feeling on the earth for a guardian is to not know the place your little one is, so if [a reboot were to happen], and Judy comes again, I’ll do Household Issues once more!”

Tell us when you agree with Jo Marie Payton and will see Judy Windslow making her *a lot*-anticipated return. We’d like to see a Household Issues reboot, particularly if it means listening to this theme track once more:

