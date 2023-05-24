



Trevor McEuen is lately being hung on homicide fees, accused of taking pictures 35-year-old Juan Martinez more than one instances on May 1 close to town of Forney. Martinez’s circle of relatives have claimed that McEuen, who’s white, focused him as a result of he was once Hispanic.

This case has ended in calls for hate crime fees to be filed towards McEuen, with Julian Castro, former US Housing Secretary and mayor of San Antonio, taking to social media to air his considerations. Castro mentioned that “Texas is becoming a dangerous place for Hispanics because state and local authorities refuse to take our safety seriously… federal prosecutors need to step in to ensure justice is served.”

According to Kaufman County deputies, McEuen was once observed using clear of the scene in his truck and later arrested following a standoff with SWAT. Martinez’s circle of relatives have reported that he was once shot 17 instances, inflicting them to carry a closed casket funeral. Martinez’s father has alleged that McEuen had up to now adopted the circle of relatives, shouting “We don’t want you Spanish people in the area.” Meanwhile, McEuen’s lawyers have asked a bond aid for his or her consumer, arguing that his $2 million bond assumes “cruel and unusual punishment”. The Martinez circle of relatives has expressed fear that if McEuen had been to be launched, he would reside close to them. This case highlights the continuing factor of hate crimes against minority teams in the USA.