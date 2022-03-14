Jocqui Smollett Says Brother Jussie Was Placed In Psych Ward At Cook County Jail

In a scene that would have been a part of the Empire tv collection, actor Jussie Smollett blurts out, “I’m not suicidal,” after being sentenced to 150 days in jail.
Smollett’s brother, Jocqui, has acknowledged through Instagram that his brother has been placed in a psych ward however denies that he has suicidal ideations.
“So Jussie is presently in a psych ward at Cook dinner County Jail. What’s very regarding is there was a observe hooked up to his paperwork as we speak and placed on the entrance of his jail cell saying that he’s prone to self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett stated within the video clip.
“I simply need to make it clear to of us that he’s under no circumstances, form, or type prone to self-harm. And he desires to let of us know that, that he’s very secure, he’s very robust, he’s very wholesome and able to tackle the problem that in the end has been put up in opposition to him.”
Day by day Mail has reported that the Cook dinner County Sheriff’s Workplace in Chicago has acknowledged that Smollett will not be being held in solitary confinement. They put out an announcement saying that the usage of “solitary confinement was abolished” on the Cook dinner County Jail in 2016. Any claims that he’s being held in that method will not be true.
‘Mr. Smollett is being housed in his personal cell, which is monitored by safety cameras within the cell and by an officer sporting a body-worn digicam who’s stationed on the entrance of the cell to make sure that Mr. Smollett is below direct statement always.”
The assertion additionally clarifies that Smollett is “entitled to have substantial time” out of his cell. He has the power to make use of the cellphone, watch TV in addition to work together with employees. No different detainees will likely be within the frequent areas when he’s there. The protocols the jail has are sometimes used for people who find themselves in protecting custody who could “doubtlessly be prone to hurt as a result of nature of their expenses, their occupation, or their noteworthy standing.”
Final week, he was sentenced to 5 months in jail, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay restitution of greater than $120,000 and a $25,000 advantageous for mendacity on police reviews in a hate crime hoax in January 2019.