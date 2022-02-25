Joe Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson To The Supreme Court

Do y’all keep in mind when President Joe Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court and a bunch of white conservative politicians acquired their star-spangled Klan-derwear all in a bunch as a result of all of them assumed a Black lady nominee wouldn’t be certified?

Y’all keep in mind—Ted Cruz caucasilly claimed Biden’s pledge was an “insult to Black girls. GOP Senator John Kennedy, a member of the Judiciary Committee, suggested {that a} Black lady wouldn’t know “a regulation guide from a J.Crew catalog,” whereas Mississippi Republican Roger Wicker claimed Biden’s choose will likely be a “beneficiary” of affirmative motion and former Cato Institute vp Ilya Shapiro tweeted his assumption that Biden would nominate a “lesser black lady.”

Nicely, it seems that gaggle of GOP goofies had been simply racist AF (I do know—stunning) and Biden’s choose for the primary Black lady to take a seat on the Supreme Court is a wonderfully certified appeals choose who was additionally a federal trial courtroom choose, which means possibilities of her mistaking a regulation guide for a J.Crew catalog are as unlikely because the possibilities of Cruz rising a beard that doesn’t appear to be a bunch of used S.O.S. pads clinging to a slice of moldy bologna.

Anyway, let’s speak about Supreme Court Nominee, the honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson.

From Fox 13:

Choose Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed in 2021 to the D.C.-based appellate courtroom as a U.S. Circuit Choose, a place Biden elevated her to from her earlier job as a federal trial courtroom choose. Three present justices—(Clarence) Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, the chief justice — beforehand served on the identical appeals courtroom.

Whaaah? So a minimum of three Republicans who sit on the Supreme Court proper now and are presumably certified to be there have comparable backgrounds to that Jackson? You don’t say.

In reality, even Republican legislators Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski helped verify her to the appeals courtroom in June by a 53-44 vote.

Fox 13 additionally famous one other connection Jackson has to the GOP reporting that “Jackson is associated by marriage to former Home Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis,” as a result of her “husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, is the brother of William Jackson, who married Ryan’s spouse’s sister, Dana.”

However anyway, don’t no person care what Republican she’s somewhat-but-not-really associated to. Let’s transfer on, we could?

Jackson, who was born in Washington, D.C., however grew up in Miami, stated her curiosity within the regulation goes all the way in which again to when she was in preschool and her father, who finally grew to become an lawyer for the county faculty board, was in regulation faculty. In reality, curiosity within the authorized occupation apparently runs in Jackson’s household as her brother, an Military veteran, can be now a lawyer.

As for Jackson, who was a category president and a debate champion at her highschool, the 51-year-old attended Harvard, the place she met her husband, and she or he studied authorities but in addition studied drama and musical theater and was a part of an improv group known as On Skinny Ice.

Not that we want any extra proof that Jackson is, certainly, greater than certified to take a seat on the best courtroom within the nation, however from 1999 to 2000, she was a regulation clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. She additionally labored for regulation companies all through her profession and was as soon as a public defender. She was additionally nominated to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Fee, the company that develops federal sentencing coverage, the place she “was a part of a unanimous vote to permit 1000’s of individuals already in federal jail for crack-related crimes get their sentences decreased because of a brand new regulation,” Fox 13 reported.

All of this occurred earlier than President Barack Obama nominated her to function a federal trial courtroom choose in 2013. He additionally tweeted his full assist for Jackson right this moment.

It’s virtually like all of these Republican conservatives of the white nationalism persuasion had been loud, racist, misogynistic, and incorrect and there are Black girls who’re as certified to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice as anybody else.

Go determine.