Joe Biden says he supports ending filibuster to protect abortion rights

This story was initially published by The 19th.
President Joe Biden mentioned Thursday that he supports altering Senate filibuster guidelines to move a invoice codifying abortion rights.
“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law, and the way to do that is to make sure that the Congress votes to do that and if the filibuster gets in the way [there] should be … an exception,” Biden informed reporters throughout a news convention in Madrid, the place he is attending a NATO summit.
Senate filibuster guidelines require that almost all laws, together with any associated to abortion rights, have help from at the least 60 senators to transfer ahead. The 100-seat chamber is at present evenly cut up between the 2 events, with Vice President Kamala Harris because the tiebreaker.
Biden’s administration is finding out how to reply to the Supreme Court’s decision last week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the court docket’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. The choice signifies that abortion entry is not federally protected up till the purpose of fetal viability, typically 22 to 24 weeks gestation.
The legality of abortion is now up to the states. As of Thursday morning, five states had total abortion bans in place, and a number of other extra have bans that would take impact pending authorized challenges. Additional states have six-week bans in place that make it difficult to search abortion care as a result of sufferers might not know they’re pregnant that early.
Democrats are in command of each the House and the Senate, however the Women’s Health Protection Act, which might have codified abortion entry, failed twice within the Senate after passing the House. It is unclear whether or not the WHPA may move with 50 votes since Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted towards it. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine are engaged on a narrower invoice that may have a greater likelihood of receiving bipartisan help.
Many Democrats have urged Biden to use his government authority to protect abortion entry by offering journey vouchers for folks in states with restrictive abortion legal guidelines and even opening clinics on federal land. Biden, nevertheless, has mentioned his choices to protect abortion entry are restricted and that the most effective path ahead is for Congress to pass a legislation changing Roe. He has additionally supported a filibuster carveout for voting rights legislation, which didn’t get via the Senate.
All 50 Democrats would want to again a filibuster change, and it’s not clear whether or not they do. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are amongst those that have mentioned they don’t want to pursue filibuster modifications extra typically. Sinema, nevertheless, supports abortion entry, so it’s unclear whether or not she would contemplate a particular carveout. Her workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request to remark.
