Joe Biden to visit Fort Worth on Tuesday to highlight veterans issues

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden plans to visit Fort Worth next Tuesday to highlight support for military veterans.
Details remain sketchy. The White House said only that he will “discuss supporting veterans as part of his Unity Agenda for the Nation.”
That’s one of the four areas of potential common ground the president highlighted in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
On Monday, Fort Worth civil rights icon Opal Lee was at the White House, taking part in a Black History Month event with the president and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
The 95-year-old retired teacher spent years lobbying for wider recognition of Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery, when word of emancipation finally reached Texas. Congress made that the 11th national holiday last year.
Tarrant County is a Republican stronghold, but roughly 1.5 million veterans live in Texas.
“Veterans are the backbone and the spine of this country,” Biden said In his address to the joint session of Congress. “I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip those we send to war and care for those and their family when they come home.”
He touted federal assistance for job training and housing, and reduced VA health care costs for low-income veterans.
He spotlighted injuries suffered from toxic fumes in Iraq and Afghanistan, from burn pits used to incinerate hazardous materials.
“They come home — many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors in the world — never the same: headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin,” he said.
It was at that point that Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., jumped from her seat and shouted: “You put them in. Thirteen of them” – a reference to 13 U.S. troops killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal.
There were boos, and someone on the Democratic side of the House shouted “Show some respect!”
The president went on, invoking the death of his son, Beau Biden, an Iraq war veteran.
“I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near — that his hooch was near in Iraq and, earlier than that, in Kosovo is the cause of his brain cancer and the disease of so many other troops. But I’m committed to find out everything we can,” he said.
The president lauded the VA for researching links between toxic exposures and disease.
He called on Congress to improve benefits for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, and announced expanded eligibility for veterans suffering from a variety of respiratory cancers.