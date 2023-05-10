Joe Kapp dies at 85: Legendary former Cal player coached Bears during iconic ‘The Play’ moment

Former California quarterback and trainer Joe Kapp has gave up the ghost at the age of 85 because of Alzheimer’s illness. The College Football Hall of Famer guided the Golden Bears to a Pacific Coast Conference name and Rose Bowl Game look in 1958 whilst incomes All-America honors, and continues to be Cal’s most up-to-date shuttle to the Rose Bowl. He was once additionally a First-Team All-Pacific Coast Conference variety and Cal’s workforce MVP that season, completing 5th in Heisman Trophy vote casting.

Kapp then went directly to play professionally from 1959-70, spending time within the Canadian Football League and the NFL, together with a three-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings from 1967-69. Kapp quarterbacked Minnesota to a Super Bowl look during the 1969 season, and his seven landing passes towards the Baltimore Colts nonetheless stand because the NFL’s single-game file. He is the one player to have ever quarterbacked a workforce within the Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl.

In 1982, Kapp returned to Cal because the workforce’s trainer, gathering a 20-34-1 file in 5 seasons. His tenure with the Golden Bears produced one of the vital iconic performs in faculty soccer historical past during their annual contention recreation towards Stanford. Cal used 5 laterals at the resulting kickoff go back for the game-winning landing as time expired, in a dramatic end colloquially referred to as “The Play.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Joe Kapp,” fellow College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning stated in a free up from the National Football Foundation. “One of the greatest players in Cal history, he established himself as a legend on the West Coast, gaining national fame and leading the Bears to a conference championship and the Rose Bowl in 1958. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time of loss.”