Joe Lunardi Has Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in Bubble Trouble

Joe Lunardi has launched his newest set of Bracketology Friday, and issues proceed to worsen for Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, as they get ready to play in the common season finale this weekend in Lubbock. The ESPN knowledgeable referred to as ‘Joey Brackets’ now has the Cowboys out of the sphere as one of the vital ‘next four out’ groups, whilst the Red Raiders are totally got rid of from the bubble.

That’s once they each suffered losses previous in the week. The Cowboys’ to Baylor at house served as their 5th directly. The Red Raiders’ four-point setback at Kansas used to be simplest their 2d directly after a four-game successful streak, however their primary struggles previous in the season already had them in a dangerous place.

West Virginia, additionally nonetheless at the bubble, stays at No. 41 and is placing directly to one of the vital final 4 byes. Unless crisis moves, the Mountaineers seem to be in just right form after their 72-69 victory in Ames and season sweep of Iowa State in the beginning of the week.

Speaking of Iowa State, which simply suffered the unlucky news of guard Caleb Grill’s dismissal, it’s nonetheless a few of the record of groups which can be obviously protected to be part of the NCAA Tournament box. The others come with Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU and Texas.

Earlier this week, Kansas additionally assumed the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, and it remains there. That’s important for the reason that Midwest is situated in Kansas City, simply half-hour or so from the Jayhawks’ campus in Lawrence.

Lunardi has in the past had Kansas pegged because the No. 1 seed in the West Region, which is hosted in Las Vegas. Houston used to be set to be the top-seeded workforce in Kansas City. But the 2 have now flipped, as Kansas has jumped to No. 2 total and Houston fallen to No. 3 in Lunardi’s scores. Alabama is the end total seed at this level.