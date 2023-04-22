Joe Pavelski injury: Not traveling to Minnesota with Dallas Stars





The Dallas Stars’ heart, Joe Pavelski, didn’t commute with the group to Minnesota for Games 3 and four of the playoff sequence in opposition to the Wild as he’s nonetheless in concussion protocol following a crushing hit all the way through the opener. The news used to be reported by way of the Associated Press (AP).

Coach Pete DeBoer has expressed his hope that Pavelski shall be ready to go back sooner or later all the way through the sequence. However, he is probably not becoming a member of the group all the way through their present travels. DeBoer stated, “He’s getting better every day. He was at the game last night, just not coming on this trip.”

Currently tied at a recreation every, the best-of-seven sequence will go back to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday evening after Game 3 on Friday evening and Game 4 on Sunday.

The closing time Pavelski sustained a equivalent harm used to be all the way through the Western Conference semifinals for San Jose in opposition to Colorado in 2019, the place he neglected the 1st six video games of the sequence after taking a success all the way through Game 7 of the first-round sequence in opposition to Vegas. At the time, Pavelski used to be the Sharks’ captain, and DeBoer used to be their trainer.