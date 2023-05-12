Joel Embiid, 76ers missed golden opportunity to shut the door on Celtics, and it could come back to haunt them

The Philadelphia 76ers had a the most important opportunity to finish their Eastern Conference semifinals sequence in opposition to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday evening, however in the end fell brief. Despite two consecutive wins main up to the recreation, the Sixers were given off to a gradual get started and discovered themselves down 15-3 early on. However, they had been in a position to climb back into the recreation and erase a seven-point deficit in the 3rd quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the fourth.
Unfortunately, the Sixers’ offense fell aside in the ultimate mins, scoring simply 13 issues in the remaining 12 mins of play. Meanwhile, the Celtics scored 24 issues and secured a 95-86 victory to tie the sequence at 3-3. The sequence now heads to Game 7 in Boston, the place the Celtics could have the house benefit.
After the recreation, MVP Joel Embiid recognized 3 key components that contributed to Philadelphia’s loss: missed pictures, loss of ball motion, and Embiid’s personal loss of touches in the ultimate mins of the recreation. Despite scoring six issues in the fourth quarter, Embiid didn’t take every other shot after lacking a jumper with 3:56 last. Boston outscored Philadelphia 11-3 for the rest of the recreation.
While the Celtics made a lineup adjustment that helped give a contribution to Philadelphia’s gradual get started, Embiid said that the Sixers could have performed higher general and will want to beef up in Game 7. The group has already gained two video games in Boston, however successful a the most important Game 7 on the street will likely be a problem.
Overall, the missed opportunity to shut out the sequence at house in Game 6 could come back to haunt the Sixers, and changes will want to be made so as to safe a win in Game 7.