Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry among players with memorable campaigns

If you’re curious how a Venn diagram might look of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Kendall Jenner and K-pop, then you’ve come to the right place.
NBA All-Star Weekend is here. The league’s midseason showcase will see some of the biggest stars meeting in Cleveland to play for bragging rights and to benefit multiple charities.
But before captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked their squads, several All-Stars were supported by social media campaigns to help ensure their spot on the roster. These posts targeted fans, who accounted for 50% of the final All-Star vote that determined the starters.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is among the several players who received a social media-charged boost. On Jan. 7, the 25-year-old guard received a loving endorsement from Jenner, whom he began dating in 2020. She took to Twitter, where she asked her 31.8 million followers to vote for Booker.
A host of teams and superstars looked to improve their favorite players’ shot at making the roster. Here are some of the memorable efforts:
Trae Young
Young was selected eighth overall in the All-Star draft by Team Durant. Atlanta’s creative campaign included a “SpongeBob Squarepants” meme reference and parody of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”
⭐ 1 RT = 1 @TheTraeYoung VOTE for #NBAAllStar ⭐ pic.twitter.com/hhoSWeh8J6
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 11, 2022
The correct answer is D ☑️
RT to vote @TheTraeYoung to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/xOsXe8wHsu
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 11, 2022
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden
The Nets came up with their own version of “Wordle,” the daily word puzzle that has become quite popular among online users.
Everyone’s sharing their Wordles, so RT this one to send James Harden to the All-Star Game.@JHarden13 x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fCqKHk8eP4
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 22, 2022
Our favorite word 😁
RT to make @KDTrey5 and #NBAAllStar Captain! pic.twitter.com/2G2rQpEGGk
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 22, 2022
RT to send Kyrie to the All-Star Game@KYrieIrving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iDMsaJ7kZo
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 22, 2022
Brooklyn also created a mock-up tracklist complete with song titles inspired by the nicknames of its All-Stars.
We know the words by heart@KDTrey5 x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AgzaEFdTg4
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2022
Playing on repeat@JHarden13 x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/x10wvcJ6fz
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2022
Ironically, the NBA trade deadline coincided with the day of the All-Star draft, so Harden, named a reserve, was a member of the 76ers. This turn of events led to Captains James and Durant sharing a laugh during selection.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant have a laugh as James Harden ends up being the last pick in the All-Star draft.
LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier
Remember the 1997 comedy flick “Good Burger” starring Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson? The Hornets decided to put their own spin on it with Buzz City Burger portraits that were influenced by the movie. Oddly enough, Rozier is the only one from the trio who was alive when the film was released.
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland leaked a new Pokemon card, in favor of Allen, who was named as James Harden’s replacement by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
New #Pokemon leaked 👀
RETWEET if you’d choose #FROHIO for your squad!@_bigjayy_ x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Ao5a270H2E
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 22, 2022
Nikola Jokic
Denver didn’t have to look far for a source of inspiration for Jokic’s All-Star campaign. The team’s social page compiled a couple of funny facial expressions by “The Joker” to get their point across.
You haven’t voted for Nikola yet?
Retweet this to change that!#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Wq37sCDpBD
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2021
Nikola’s reaction when he hears you haven’t voted today…
⭐️ 1 RETWEET = 1 VOTE ⭐️#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fnSpXElOXA
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 28, 2021
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins
Golden State capitalized off of Curry’s first game-winning buzzer-beater of his career with this tweet. Talk about a high-IQ play.
STEPHEN CURRY FOR THE WIN!#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 22, 2022
Wiggins finished with the fifth-highest fan vote total en route to his first All-Star selection. He also had a very vocal (and viral) supporter in BamBam, a member of K-pop boy band GOT7. The Thai musician posted on his Instagram that he was “very honored to be named as the Golden State Warriors’ Global Ambassador.”
His endorsement of Wiggins on Twitter was retweeted nearly 40,000 times.
It’s the best time to begin 2022! He is one of the best two-way players!
Wiggs deserves to be an All-Star, vote Andrew Wiggins into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game..and I can’t wait to meet you all very soon#AndrewWiggins #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bpOXKAJ920
— BamBam🦢 (@BamBam1A) January 8, 2022
LeBron James
In the second week of fan voting, James’ total trailed Curry for most in the Western Conference. Lakers’ Twitter noticed that and got to work with a simple, yet effective post that earned plenty of engagement.
Number 2 overall.
Get LeBron to number 1.
RT = 2 Votes@KingJames x #NBAALLStar pic.twitter.com/SrBTAJXC1N
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 13, 2022
The next time fan voting totals were announced, James had a comfortable hold of first place with a cushion of over 800,000 votes.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies’ cartoon depiction of Morant was well-received among fans.
🥷 1 RT = 2 Votes 🥷
Hit the RT to vote @JaMorant to #NBAAllStar 🌟 pic.twitter.com/JP82jkIohs
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 20, 2022
Memphis also dropped a post that featured art inspired by Atlanta-based rapper Gunna’s “Drip or Down 4” album cover.
keep it all the way 🅿️ and retweet to vote @jarenjacksonjr to #NBAAllStar ⭐️
your vote counts double today. pic.twitter.com/wQ70THiuZX
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 20, 2022
Joel Embiid
Philly incentivized its fans to retweet with a lighthearted post. For every 200 retweets, it enlarged the size of Embiid in a photo. By the end of the thread, he towered out of the Wells Fargo Center and even made it to space.
in honor of the last #NBAAllStar double vote day, we’re doubling the size of the big fella! 🌟
for every 200 RTs we will make @JoelEmbiid bigger. pic.twitter.com/aMzEkHz87e
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2022
Fred VanVleet
Toronto’s mascot had a memorable interaction with Devin Booker when the two met on Jan 11. The Raptor caused such a ruckus behind the basket during Book’s clutch-time free throws that the referees relocated him to the sideline for a timeout.
The team’s Twitter page kept the jokes flowing and used the situation as fuel to boost VanVleet’s vote total.
Do we have your attention? 👀
⭐️ VOTES COUNT DOUBLE TODAY ⭐️
Click this link to vote : https://t.co/QzbnYFh6bH#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RUzNJj7KrL
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 13, 2022
When you don’t need an empty stadium to shoot a free throw#NBAAllStar #FredVanVleet
1 RT = 1 VOTE 🙃 pic.twitter.com/V25VnvTzkH
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 13, 2022
