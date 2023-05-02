Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star ruled out for Game 1 vs. Celtics with knee issue

(*1*)

Getty Images



The Philadelphia 76ers will leave out Joel Embiid within the beginning line-up towards the Boston Celtics all through the kick-off in their second-round playoff collection on Monday evening. Sixers head trainer, Doc Rivers, quoted that Embiid’s well being standing for Game 2 is unsure. Embiid suffered a sprained LCL on his proper knee once they performed towards the Brooklyn Nets within the first-round sweep. According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, he gained platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, implying the injury will have to be essential.

The Sixers franchise heart dealt with a meniscus tear in 2021 that stored him out of the closeout sport within the crew’s first-round collection towards the Washington Wizards. But the Sixers completed the collection with out Embiid and performed towards Atlanta within the subsequent around, regardless of the injury. However, remaining season, Embiid suffered a concussion and orbital bone fracture all through the primary around towards Toronto and ignored Games 1 and a couple of of the next collection towards Miami. The Sixers misplaced either one of the fits, resulting in their 4-2 collection loss. Embiid could also be not able to play a number of video games, however the crew’s intensity and well-roundedness would possibly assist to an extent.

Even if Embiid performs, his injury would possibly considerably cut back his efficiency. Provided he performs at his very best, Embiid is arguably essentially the most dominant basketball participant within the NBA. The Sixers up to now reached the convention finals in 2001, and to advance to that level once more, they want a well-performing Embiid.