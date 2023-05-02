Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain

Philadelphia 76ers basketball star Joel Embiid isn’t predicted to play in Game 2 of the group’s second-round playoff recreation in opposition to the Boston Celtics due to a knee sprain. Embiid’s absence within the Sixers’ Game 1 led to James Harden turning in an outstanding playoff occupation efficiency, main to a shocking 119-115 victory. The win secured house court docket benefit over a favourite group to win the identify and stored Embiid’s timeline for returning to the sport unsure in accordance to head trainer Doc Rivers.

Embiid’s knee sprain happened in Game 3 of the first-round playoff sequence in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets. He landed in a clumsy tangle of limbs along Nets’ ahead, Cameron Johnson, as he contested a shot. Embiid were given up slowly and was once flexing his knee, however performed the rest of the sport. Last noticed within the shootaround sooner than Game 1, Embiid was once and not using a brace however no longer shifting smartly. Reportedly, he has won platelet-rich plasma injections and has no longer completed a lot operating.

It is unknown how severe Embiid’s injury is or when he may go back, even in a lessened state. The Sixers hope to see Harden proceed taking part in just like the outdated MVP model of himself. Embiid has performed with severe accidents within the playoffs sooner than, similar to having a torn meniscus in 2021 and a damaged orbital bone and torn ligament in his thumb in 2022. However, no longer all accidents are secure to play with, even though the participant is keen to contend with the ache.