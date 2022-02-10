Joel Embiid’s hilarious tweet, and the other best reactions to James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

The drama is over. On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. The Sixers are also reportedly sending an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Nets.

Naturally, the biggest blockbuster of the NBA season created quite a reaction on social media. After the trade was announced, “IT HAPPENED” was trending on Twitter.

Players and fans did not hold back about how they felt on the trade, including the most prominent player on the 76ers: Joel Embiid

Simmons’ now-former teammate expressed his thoughts with a popular meme.

For those not familiar, the original post that includes the photo is about attending the funeral of someone you don’t like to make sure they are dead. Quite a savage post by Embiid.

Donavan Mitchell, who has beef with Simmons over the 2018 Rookie of the Year award, appeared to enjoy Embiid’s post.

Philadelphia’s Meek Mill is predicting a championship.

The Wells Fargo Center is already preparing for Sixers vs. Nets on March 10.

The only way to get a real welcome to Philly: A tweet from the one, the only, Wawa.

Things have changed.

Some joked about Harden making a miraculous recovery from his injury — “hamstring tightness” that has recently sidelined him in Brooklyn.

“What did it cost?”

There is definitely some potential here.

Prices are increasing after the Harden trade.

This did not go exactly as planned.

