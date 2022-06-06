Front Page

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church service interrupted by abortion activists stripping down to demonstrate

June 6, 2022
Activists with Austin-based Rise Up four Abortion Rights shared video of the second on-line. 

Lakewood Church-goers have been shocked by a nearly-nude, pro-choice protest in the course of service on Sunday. As Pastor Joel Osteen started preaching, three girls stood up, stripped all the way down to their underwear and shouted “my physique, my alternative!” and “overturn Roe, hell no!”

The activists are members of Austin-based Rise Up four Abortion Rights. The group posted video of the second on Twitter and TikTok, the place the footage has garnered 1000’s of views. The demonstration follows a Supreme Courtroom draft majority opinion leaked final month suggesting the excessive courtroom is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade determination that made abortion authorized nationwide. 

Warning: Video incorporates NSFW language

@riseup4abortionrights Increase hell, disrupt the system. Cease the Supreme Courtroom from taking away abortion rights. OVERTURN ROE? HELL NO! Be part of us. see the #linkinbio #abortionrights #roevwade #scotus #green4abortion #prochoice ♬ original sound – Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights

“I do know it appears very outrageous to do it in a church in a personal area,” activist Julianne D’Eredita informed KPRC 2. “Nevertheless, the individuals which can be imposing these legal guidelines haven’t any qualms coming as much as girls in non-public areas resembling medical doctors’ workplaces and medical clinics to harass them and name them murderers.”

Because the activists have been escorted out of the service, the viewers applauded and Osteen continued his sermon. As soon as exterior, the activists continued their protest alongside extra fellow members, holding up inexperienced banners that learn “Pressured motherhood is feminine enslavement” and “Abortion on demand & with out apology.”

Regardless of the church viewers’s response, the group has obtained help on-line following the demonstration. On TikTok, one consumer commented “It takes a lot braveness to [do] that. Thanks.” One other consumer wrote, “go get them girls.”

Osteen has not spoken publicly in regards to the incident. Lakewood Church didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark on the time of this writing. 


“Joel Osteen has a world viewers and silence is violence with regards to issues like these,” D’Eredita informed KPRC 2. “Now we have a really unprecedented and really quick period of time to garner the eye that we have to get hundreds of thousands of individuals on the streets, hundreds of thousands of individuals doing actions like we have been at this time.”





