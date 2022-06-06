Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church service interrupted by abortion activists stripping down to demonstrate

Activists with Austin-based Rise Up four Abortion Rights shared video of the second on-line.
Lakewood Church-goers have been shocked by a nearly-nude, pro-choice protest in the course of service on Sunday. As Pastor Joel Osteen started preaching, three girls stood up, stripped all the way down to their underwear and shouted “my physique, my alternative!” and “overturn Roe, hell no!”
The activists are members of Austin-based Rise Up four Abortion Rights. The group posted video of the second on Twitter and TikTok, the place the footage has garnered 1000’s of views. The demonstration follows a Supreme Courtroom draft majority opinion leaked final month suggesting the excessive courtroom is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade determination that made abortion authorized nationwide.