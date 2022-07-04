Joey Chestnut wins another hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Chestnut received his fifteenth Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut downed 63 hot canines to say the victory.

Record-holder Miki Sudo has received the ladies’s title on the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after skipping final yr’s frank fest as a result of she was pregnant.

Sudo downed 40 franks and buns in 10 minutes to notch her eighth victory.

The 36-year-old from Tampa, Florida set the ladies’s report at 48 1/2 hot canines in 2020, earlier than taking final yr off whereas anticipating.

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.