Joey Chestnut wins Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut mentioned he was “in the zone” regardless of an damage as he powered down 63 hot canine and buns.

NEW YORK — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured his method to a fifteenth win Monday on the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot canine and buns on the annual exhibition of extra.

In a decisive chowdown comeback, girls’s record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the ladies’s title after skipping final 12 months’s frank fest as a result of she was pregnant.

Monday additionally marked the contest’s return to its conventional location outdoors Nathan’s flagship store in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. The occasion was relocated in 2020 and final 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s beautiful to be back here” in entrance of a throng of spectators, Chestnut instructed ESPN after his feat, which the 38-year-old managed whereas carrying a surgical boot due to a leg damage.

“It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it,” mentioned Chestnut, however the ache ultimately slowed his tempo within the 10-minute competitors.

Last 12 months, the Westfield, Indiana, resident topped his own record by consuming 76 franks and buns.

Sudo, of Tampa, Florida, set the women’s record at 48 1/2 weiners and buns in 2020, earlier than taking final 12 months off whereas anticipating. She and Nick Wehry — a fellow aggressive eater whom she met by way of the Nathan’s contest in 2018 — welcomed son Max on July 8, 2021.

From dad’s arms, the infant watched his 36-year-old mom notch her eighth Nathan’s win. She instructed ESPN afterward that she hoped he would sometime take a message away from it.

“I want to set an example,” she mentioned, “to do things that you love and push yourself to your absolute limits and, when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.”

Sudo then took over parenting duties whereas Wehry tried for the lads’s title.