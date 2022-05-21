John Cornyn supports allowing exceptions to Texas abortion law for rape, incest

Sen. John Cornyn on Friday said he would permit exceptions for cases of rape and incest in laws restricting abortion that will be triggered in Texas if Roe vs. Wade is abolished.

“I would permit those exceptions, but I understand others have strongly held feelings to the contrary,” Cornyn said during a recording of Lone Star Politics, a political show produced by KXAS (NBC 5) and The Dallas Morning News.

Cornyn, who is against abortion, stressed that he respects the right of the Legislature to pass abortion-related laws. And he supports the view that Roe vs. Wade should be scrapped. Earlier this month a leaked draft opinion foreshadowed that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to strike down the law, which in 1973 legalized abortions.

DNA Exoneree Johnny Pinchback (left) visits with United States Senator John Cornyn of Texas (right) before a roundtable discussion about the Justice for All Reauthorization Act at the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC) Medical Education & Training Building in Fort Worth, January 25, 2022. Pinchback was released from jail in 2011 after spending 27 years for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault. He was cleared through DNA testing. The Act, passed initially in 2016, would protect survivors and the wrongfully accused in addition to improving post-conviction DNA testing and increase resources for forensic labs to reduce the rape kit and criminal cases backlog. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

“This is a very sensitive issue and one that has to be decided by the Texas Legislature,” Cornyn said. “That’s not going to be a determination that the federal government will make, if this decision holds up.”

Texas has already passed a law that would trigger into effect once Roe vs. Wade is nullified. The law passed in 2021 would kick in 30 days after the court’s ruling and make those who preform or help provide an abortion subject to a felony. The only exception in that law is if there is risk for the patient’s life or “substantial impairment of major bodily function.” Doctors who perform abortions not allowed under the law could face life in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

The law does not include exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.

Some analysts predict the fight over abortion rights will spill over into the 2022 midterm elections, perhaps providing energy to both sides of the debate.

Cornyn said Texas voters would have a chance to weigh in on Texas’ abortion laws.

“If the voters don’t like it, they can remove them from office,” Cornyn said of candidates in the 2022 elections. “That sort of discussion will occur in more earnest instead of previously, when that was taken off the table because of the Roe decision.”

Lone Star Politics airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.