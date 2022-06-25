John Cornyn tweet about Brown v. Board of Education goes viral

Brown v. Board of Education was a landmark SCOTUS choice in 1954 which partially overruled its 1896 choice on Plessy v. Ferguson.

TEXAS, USA — One day after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, which gave constitutional abortion rights to ladies for greater than 50 years, a Texas senator is now going viral on-line for evaluating it to a different landmark ruling that was overruled associated to racial segregation.

Sen. John Cornyn responded to a tweet by former president Barack Obama that denounced the Roe v. Wade choice. Cornyn’s tweet said “Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education.”

That tweet shortly went viral on-line, with most speculating the Texas senator was suggesting SCOTUS reverse the Board v. Board of Education choice, together with Texas Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro.

Brown v. Board of Education was a landmark SCOTUS choice in 1954 – which partially overruled its 1896 choice Plessy v. Ferguson – declaring that the “separate but equal” notion was unconstitutional for American public colleges and academic services.

WFAA reached out to Sen. Cornyn’s workplace about the tweet, and a spokesperson directed us to this follow up tweet, which stated, “Thank goodness some SCOTUS precedents are overruled.”

Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education. https://t.co/hrUYCcIq8Y — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 25, 2022

Thank goodness some SCOTUS precedents are overruled. https://t.co/x7iwzm4lto — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 25, 2022

In essence, Sen. Cornyn says he’s evaluating how the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling has overturned the precedent within the Roe v. Wade case. In Obama’s tweet, the previous president talked about how the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling reversed 50 years of precedent. Obama said in his tweet that reversing this precedent “relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

When the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion was issued on Friday, Sen. Cornyn gave this assertion:

“Today, the Court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling. This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives. I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law.”

Reaction on-line to Cornyn’s tweet overwhelmingly deemed his feedback as racist. Cornyn retweeted supporters who got here to his protection and pointed to the reversing precedent comparability.

Sen. Cornyn: Brown vs Board of Education (which reversed Plessy vs. Ferguson) exhibits that overturning longstanding precedent is commonly needed and optimistic. Twitter (together with blue checks): Racist! We have a nationwide disaster in studying comprehension and civic schooling. https://t.co/DuOVkC0UIy — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) June 25, 2022

No, what he’s saying is that Brown v Board of Education accurately overturned 50+ years of Plessy’s precedent, thereby declaring that one thing being precedent for 50 years doesn’t actually have something to do with it being accurately determined pic.twitter.com/1fDkkiRrEZ — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 25, 2022