John Creuzot ahead in Democratic primary for Dallas County district attorney

Incumbent John Creuzot is comfortably leading challenger Elizabeth Frizell in the Democratic primary for Dallas County district attorney in early returns.

The winner will face Republican and former DA Faith Johnson in November.

Frizell has called this year’s race the recount after losing to Creuzot by just 589 votes in the 2018 primary.

Frizell filed a lawsuit shortly after the election alleging voter fraud. The lawsuit was dismissed in December 2018, and she did not ask for a recount.

This time, Creuzot is defending his seat. In his first term, he fulfilled campaign promises to end prosecution of low-level marijuana offenses and Class B misdemeanor thefts of personal items. He has said the policies cut down on racial disparities in the criminal justice system and curb criminalization of homeless people.

Creuzot and Frizell ran on similar platforms. Frizell has said she agrees with Creuzot’s marijuana policy and that she wants to tweak the theft policy to connect offenders with more resources so they don’t keep stealing.

Johnson, the sole Republican candidate, has vowed to roll back Creuzot’s theft policy. She has not commented on his marijuana policy.

Johnson, who was district attorney from 2016 to 2018, was Dallas County’s first Black female DA. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed her to the post after the elected DA, Susan Hawk, resigned for medical reasons.

Creuzot got 60% of the vote to defeat Johnson in the 2018 general election.