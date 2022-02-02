John Harbaugh says Vikings would be making ‘a wise choice’ to hire his brother Jim Harbaugh

The Minnesota Vikings are in the market for a new head coach. One of the more high-profile candidates for the job is current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is interviewing with the team Wednesday and is reportedly confident he can land the gig. Time will tell if Harbaugh’s confidence is justified, but he is getting the stamp of approval from a familiar source.

On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noted the Vikings would be making a smart decision if they decided to hire his brother.

“Is he interviewing in Minnesota? Is that the rumor? I think he’s in Minnesota,” said John Harbaugh during defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s introductory press conference, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I think he’s the best. If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to get that done, then they made a very wise choice.”

Of course, John Harbaugh not only has familiarity with Jim through family ties, but he has also seen him up close as an opposing head coach. Back during the 2012 season, John’s Ravens went against Jim’s San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Baltimore ended up beating the Niners in that game, but both coaches are extremely well respected across the NFL and in the college ranks.

After four years as the 49ers head coach, Harbaugh parted ways with the franchise and ultimately landed the job at Michigan. As an NFL head coach, he is 49-22-1 (including playoffs). In college, Harbaugh boasts a 119-51 record (including playoffs). This past season, Harbaugh had the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff.