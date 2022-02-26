John Knott’s editorial cartoons on Dallas cars and daily commutes

Editor’s be aware: Have a look again into The Dallas Morning News Archives.
John Francis Knott was the editorial cartoonist for The Dallas Morning Information from 1912 to 1957. His work appeared subsequent to daily editorials, supplementing the textual content with evocative imagery.
Within the 1930s and 1940s, one matter that Knott typically returned to was Dallas visitors. Regular inhabitants development meant extra cars and consequently extra visitors accidents and deaths. Throughout these a long time, The Information reported regularly on the state of driving in Dallas.
Knott’s work emphasised smart driving with a purpose to stop catastrophe, supporting constant visitors legal guidelines and native security campaigns. Within the second of a recurring sequence about Knott’s work, The Information seems to be again at a few of his most memorable cartoons about Dallas visitors.
July 31, 1936 – The Lazy Driver’s Sign Code
Knott was typically lauded by his contemporaries for creating universally comprehensible cartoons equivalent to this one. We’ve got all encountered drivers who don’t use their flip indicators, and it’s a real supply of frustration and hazard.
Composition-wise, the dearth of any background data in any respect, equivalent to buildings and even shadows outdoors the automotive, makes this cartoon stand out.
The cartoon was printed after two folks have been killed in a visitors accident two days earlier. The editorial chastised drivers who ignore their flip indicators — drivers who’re “serenely assured that the cars behind know what he intends to do.” The editorial employees acknowledged that flip indicators might assist save the lifetime of one other driver, and a driver “loses nothing by driving correctly.”
Jan. 8, 1937 — A lot of Them Might Be Alive
Through the years, Knott printed a number of cartoons comparable in composition to this one: a number of characters studying about visitors fatality statistics. This one options Knott’s signature creation, Previous Man Texas, on the best. Notice the element and number of headstones within the background.
In 1935, Texas’ first driver’s license legislation was signed. Within the months and years after, critics in The Information and all through Dallas County argued the legislation didn’t do sufficient to cease deadly accidents or punish offenders.
The editorial referred to as the variety of accidents and visitors fatalities “appalling,” and expressed the necessity for a stronger driver’s license legislation. Members of a fee appointed by Gov. James V. Allred concurred, recommending tightening the motive force’s license legislation and strengthening methods to droop a license.
Oct. 26, 1940 — The Spoiler
Editorials in The Information continued to lament the excessive variety of native visitors fatalities. The editorial that accompanied this cartoon referred to as it “a blot on Dallas’ document for a decade.”
In 1940, the Dallas Residents Site visitors Fee and Dallas Police Division spearheaded a marketing campaign for 200 “deathless days” with none visitors fatalities within the metropolis. Dallas had a streak of 144 days, which ended on Oct. 24 when Edwin W. Fortunate was killed in a crash on Ervay Road.
The editorial was optimistic for the town’s future and the protection of its residents. The 144-day document confirmed “that the town can proceed to be a lot safer than in the previous couple of years.”
April 12, 1946 — Persistent Headache
Mr. Dallas, depicted right here, was not a personality generally featured all through Knott’s work. On this cartoon, he’s a personality of common proportions. Earlier within the 1940s, Mr. Dallas was drawn as each an older and shorter determine.
The editorial that accompanied this cartoon remarked on a downtown curbside parking ban that was scheduled to take impact days later. To hurry up visitors, the town of Dallas eradicated all parking on a number of principal downtown streets from 4:30 to six p.m. The editorial dubbed curbside parking out of date and argued that off-street parking in tons or garages is superior.
The universality of this cartoon is once more evident, even with out the context supplied by the editorial. Dallasites nonetheless expertise points driving downtown and discovering parking.
June 1, 1947 – Flip Proper
When this cartoon was printed in 1947, Texas cities had completely different visitors legal guidelines and rules, making it complicated to drive round. “Most touring Texans have had the expertise of working afoul codes elsewhere,” the editorial learn.
The editorial remarked on the uniform visitors code invoice that was being debated within the Texas Legislature. Thirty-three states already had uniform driving legal guidelines, and the editorial had little persistence for Texas holding out. “No Texan’s rights are being sacrificed,” the editorial asserts.
The uniform visitors invoice, sponsored by Sen. Fred Harris of Dallas, was signed into legislation by Gov. Beauford Jester on June 18, 1947. Amongst different issues, it required all automobiles to cease at railroad crossings, required that drivers cease and render support within the occasion of accidents, and prescribed that pedestrians have the best of method at a crosswalk.
Immediately we not have Knott’s visible method to capturing the problems of life on the roads in Dallas, however there are nonetheless a major variety of native visitors points. Dallas has one of many highest visitors fatality charges in the US, in response to the Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration.
Metropolis officers lately introduced a plan to scale back visitors fatalities to zero by 2030.
