Johnny Depp surprises fans at concert while jury deliberates in defamation trial

Johnny Depp joined rocker Jeff Beck onstage at a live performance at Sheffield Metropolis Corridor in Sheffield, England, as a jury deliberates within the $50 million defamation swimsuit he has introduced in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard.

With Depp on guitar, the pair carried out covers of Marvin Homosexual’s “What’s Goin’ On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation” and several other others on Sunday night time. The duo lately launched their model of “Isolation” as a single.

Beck coined the duo as “musical soulmates” on his website.

“Johnny and I’ve been engaged on music collectively for some time now and we recorded this monitor throughout our time within the studio final 12 months,” Beck wrote. “We weren’t anticipating to launch it so quickly however given all of the arduous days and true ‘isolation’ that individuals are going by means of in these difficult occasions, we determined now is likely to be the proper time to allow you to all hear it. You will be listening to extra from Johnny and me in a short while however till then we hope you discover some consolation and solidarity in our tackle this Lennon basic.”

Actor Johnny Depp joins musician Jeff Beck (not pictured) on stage throughout a live performance, in Sheffield. P. Donovan/through REUTERS



This isn’t Depp’s musical debut. In 2012, he shaped a supergroup referred to as Hollywood Vampires together with musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in accordance with CNN.

Depp is in the midst of a high-profile $50 million defamation lawsuit in opposition to Heard over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Put up that didn’t identify Depp however she described herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” Jurors began deliberations Friday after a six-week trial crammed with scandalous particulars of their marriage that has turn out to be a public spectacle.

