Johnson Named to National Ballot for John R. Wooden Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson was once amongst 15 gamers decided on to the nationwide poll for the John R. Wooden Award offered through Wendy’s through the Wooden Award National Advisory Board and the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Saturday morning (March 4).
The announcement was once made on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning.
The nationwide poll is composed of 15 gamers who’re applicants for the Wooden Award All-American Team and Wooden Award Trophy as probably the most remarkable faculty basketball participant.
Johnson was once joined at the record through fellow Big 12 gamers – TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson – at the side of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Detroit Mercy’s Antonie Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Iowa’s Kris Murray, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebewe, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis and Miami’s Isaiah Wong.
Voting will happen from March 13-20 with the finalists for the 2023 Wooden Award introduced on March 29.
Johnson, at the side of teammate Markquis Nowell, have been named to Midseason Watch Lists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Award offered through Jersey Mike’s. He is a 5-time winner of the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, together with this previous week when he averaged 21 issues in wins over No. 9/10 Baylor and Oklahoma State. It is maximum weekly awards through a Wildcat since Michael Beasley in 2008.
A 6-foot-6, 230-pound ahead from Norfolk, Va., Johnson is these days averaging a team-best 17.6 issues on 52.2 % (193-of-370) from the sector, together with 42.2 % (38-of-90) from 3-point vary, and 72.5 % (103-of-142) from the unfastened throw line, to pass with a team-best 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 mins according to recreation. He is considered one of solely two gamers (Kansas’ Jalen Wilson) to rank within the top-5 within the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding each in general and league-only video games.
No. 11/11 Okay-State (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) concludes the common season this afternoon when the Wildcats play West Virginia (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on the WVU Coliseum. The recreation will air on Big 12 Now.
No. 11/11 Okay-State (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) concludes the common season this afternoon when the Wildcats play West Virginia (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on the WVU Coliseum. The recreation will air on Big 12 Now.
No. 11/11 Okay-State (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) concludes the common season this afternoon when the Wildcats play West Virginia (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on the WVU Coliseum. The recreation will air on Big 12 Now.
