Johnson: Weekend violence ‘intolerable,’ won’t rest until city is safe | Illinois

(The Center Square) – The Memorial Day violence in Chicago is “intolerable” and produced “pain and trauma that devastated communities,” the city’s new mayor says.

At least 11 people were killed and another 45 were injured over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, with the deaths representing the highest three-day numbers since 2015 when 12 were killed.

“The violence our city experienced this weekend is intolerable,” Johnson said in a statement late Tuesday. “It produced pain and trauma that devastated communities across Chicago, and my heart breaks for everyone affected. That’s why as mayor, I am committed to leveraging every single resource at our disposal to protect every single life in our city.”

The sobering numbers came despite Johnson’s efforts to curb violence by putting a new safety plan in place across the city. The program funds the work of more than 250 grassroots organizations across 25 communities, with all of them working toward the same common goal of bolstering violence prevention and local youth outreach programs.

“This holiday weekend, thousands of police officers, first responders, city workers, business leaders, organizers, faith leaders, and violence interrupters tirelessly dedicated themselves to keeping Chicago safe,” Johnson said. “I offer my deep gratitude to all those involved. We have much more work to do, but the work performed by these individuals this weekend is the foundation for how we will ultimately secure safety together.”

One of those workers involved in the program was recently arrested for robbery.

Tio Hardiman of the community group Violence Interrupters said these issues need to be addressed on a personal level.

“If we do not address this epidemic of gun violence as a public health emergency or a public health issue, we may miss the opportunity to really change the landscape overall,” Hardiman said.

Johnson said the city’s efforts over the weekend allowed thousands of Chicagoans and visitors to enjoy beaches, festivals and other events.

“Tragically, however, too many others were unable to,” he said. “But I know none of us will rest until every Chicagoan can safely enjoy all the beauty our city has to offer.”

Andrew Hensel and Glenn Minnis contributed to this report.