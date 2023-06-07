Joint Sustainability Committee endorses working relationship between commissions

The city’s Joint Sustainability Committee unanimously passed a recommendation last month that the Airport Advisory Commission and Environmental Commission form a working relationship.

“The Joint Sustainability Committee recommends the Airport Advisory Commission, and Environmental Commission, and the Department of Aviation establish a collaborative relationship, which will allow the Environmental Commission to provide recommendations, advice and suggestions on any project whose environmental impact extends beyond the boundaries of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport,” the resolution reads.

The Joint Sustainability Committee is tasked with promoting “close cooperation between the Council, city management, city boards, commissions, committees, and agencies concerned with procedures, and implementation of the Austin Community Climate Plan and Austin Climate Equity Plan,” the recommendation notes.

The resolution passed on a 13-0 vote at the committee’s May 24 meeting. The Environmental Commission approved a resolution recommending the arrangement on May 3.

Due to objections from a single commissioner and vacancies, a May 10 resolution recommending the partnership failed to clear the Airport Advisory Commission.

The Joint Sustainability Committee addressed concerns from the Airport Advisory Commission that the partnership could potentially interfere with management of the airport by that commission and the Aviation Department.

“Discussions regarding planned activity or project will occur prior to or concurrent with the approval process and with the understanding that final decisions would be made by the Aviation Department and the Airport Advisory Commission within the scope of their responsibilities,” the recommendation reads.

Environmental Commissioner Richard Brimer addressed the question in an interview with the Austin Monitor. “We want to leave (running the airport) to the Aviation Department and the Airport Commission,” he said. “To the extent that it may extend past the boundaries of the airport and impact the residents of Austin outside of those boundaries, we’d like to provide some advice to the other people and say this is our opinion.”

An updated resolution with amended language is expected to return to the Airport Advisory Commission for consideration.

The idea of the partnership between the two commissions comes as the airport is facing unprecedented levels of passenger traffic and starting construction on a $164 million expansion project.

In February, the Airport Advisory Commission questioned why it took more than four months for it to learn about a nontoxic mud leak that occurred in an airport-owned protected wetland in September. The leak happened as crews worked on the airport’s new jet fuel storage facility. The Environmental Commission received a briefing on the cleanup process at a meeting in April.

ABIA staff told the commission that the delay in restoration is due to the lengthy federal process required in the event of such a spill. The city is required to receive signoff from various federal entities before it can proceed with a cleanup process.

Photo via Pixabay.

