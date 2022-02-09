JoJo Reveals Troubles With Tanice On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

This is all bad y’all!

It’s hump day, which means we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and y’all are in luck because we have an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure! Sadly, it’s not the happiest of clips as it reveals “Growing Up Hip Hop” couple JoJo and Tanice Simmons are having major issues since having their second child, a son, and moving to Los Angeles. In the clip, JoJo talks to Lil Eazy-E about his wife standing him up despite them having a babysitter for the night, admitting he isn’t feeling the love.

Eazy makes some strong points here. Post-partum depression is a real thing for SO many mothers. Do you think he should cut Tanice a little more slack?

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

JoJo and Tanice find themselves in a marriage crisis when JoJo’s stood up on a group date. Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding plans spiral out of control. Sam seeks guidance from Layzie. Danger strikes for Briana when police come knocking at her door…

Sounds like a WHOLE LOT of drama is going on this week. We can’t even imagine what Briana was facing for cops to show up and marriage crisis seems like such an extreme way to look at what’s going on with JoJo and Tanice, but maybe things are even worse than the clip has already revealed. One thing is for sure — we’re definitely going to watch and find out!

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday, February 10 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT