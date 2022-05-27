Jolley, as Candidate, Releases 10-Point Plan

Former State Sen. Clark Jolley (Rep., Edmond) is a candidate for state treasurer and he released a 10-point plan to “propel the office forward” if he is elected.

“My experience as Appropriations Committee chairman of the State Senate, as secretary of finance, administration and information technology, and chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission has uniquely prepared me to protect and safeguard taxpayer dollars,” the candidate said.

While in the state Senate, he helped negotiate five budgets, “none of which raised taxes, on Oklahoma families,” he said.

“As secretary of finance, administration and information technology, I successfully fought to protect the state’s bond rating from dropping during difficult economic times,” the candidate stated.

The former state senator recently left the Oklahoma Tax Commission, where he had been chairman.

While there, he served as vice chairman of the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System.

“Assets grew by $2.5 billion (a25 percent increase in funding) during my tenure,” he noted.

“Oklahoma’s State Treasurer should have the relevant experience to get to work on Day 1,” Mr. Jolley stated. “Based on my experience and conservative values, I have developed a 10-Point plan for moving our state finances forward.”

In addition to the traditional State treasurer roles of improving the performance of investments and efficient management of the state’s Unclaimed Property Fund, Mr. Jolley’s 10-point plan includes protecting the state’s financial systems from cyberattacks and fighting back against D.C. liberal agendas and the cancel culture.

“Unfortunately, not only are foreign adversaries aggressively trying to cyberattack our financial systems, but Washington bureaucrats are attacking our conservative values by attempting to infiltrate personal financial accounts, and liberal activists are using the cancel culture to dictate the types of industries where states can invest,” Mr. Jolley stated.

He said he was referring to recent in reference to recent events like the outrageous overreach of the IRS into any bank transaction which exceeds $600 and efforts by liberal groups to boycott Israel and fossil fuels as investment options.

The candidate’s 10-point plan is:

Integrity. Above all else – run the Office of the State Treasurer with unquestionable integrity;

Protect. Be the watchdog protecting all taxpayer funds, including state pension systems so promises made can be promises kept;

Secure. Enhance our digital protection strategy against foreign adversaries and their cyberattacks on Oklahoma’s financial system.

Safeguard. Refuse to let the “Cancel Culture” influence our state’s investments and finances;

Build. Promote and further develop the 529 education savings program to make college and career certifications more affordable and a reality for all Oklahoma families;

Reunite. Improve the Unclaimed Property program to reunite more Oklahomans with their lost wealth and assets;

Advocate. Fight for proven economic growth policies that keep money in hands of taxpayers, not government.

Transparent. Be a model of efficiency and transparency in State Government.

Defend. Fight against President Joe Biden’s proposed intrusions into our personal financial liberty and privacy and;

Support. Provide sound economic data to elected leaders in state and local government to support them in their roles as policy makers to improve investment returns and protect Oklahoma’s bond rating.

“With my proven conservative track-record and background in Information Technology, as well as my history of limiting government spending, and pro-growth tax policy, I am confident voters will see me as their choice to be the next State Treasurer,” the candidate added.

He has been an adjunct professor at Oklahoma Christian University and Mid-America Christian University.

Mr. Jolley graduated with two bachelor’s degrees from Oklahoma Baptist University before graduating with a juris doctorate degree from the law school of the University of Oklahoma.

He is the recipient of a certificate in public treasury management from Pepperdine University.

Mr. Jolley and his wife, April Jolley, live in Edmond.

Their daughter is a student at the University of Central Oklahoma and their oldest son is a student at southwestern Oklahoma State University.

In addition, they have two sons attending Edmond public schools.

The Jolleys are members of the Crossing Community Church.

Mr. Jolley’s campaign Website is clarkjolley.com.