Jonah Wilson looks to assemble 2023 Superclass

Within the age of social media, recruiting by no means stops. Not just for athletes which can be already dedicated, like many noticed as Katy DB Bobby Taylor helped assemble the best class in Texas A&M historical past, however even those that are nonetheless retaining their choices open.

Dekaney WR Jonah Wilson, who holds 14 provides, together with Texas, Ohio State, LSU, and Texas A&M amongst others, took to Twitter on Sunday to gauge the curiosity of numerous massive identify recruits.

After a latest 7on7 match which El Campo RB Rueben Owens shined in, Wilson quote tweeted a video of the Black Unicorn to merely ask “…the place we going”. Together with Owens, Desoto’s Johntay Cook dinner and Arch Manning have been talked about within the tweet.

In a textual content to VYPE about this tweet, Wilson shared his massive plans to curate the highest class within the nation, no matter the place he goes. After noting that he believes he can recruit Owens and Cook dinner to be part of him at a faculty, the Dekaney standout mentioned “If we will all get collectively and produce Arch [Manning], we will trigger some issues”. Wilson went on to identify drop numerous gamers that he’d like to crew up with, together with fellow extensive receivers Jaquaize Pettaway from Langham Creek, North Mesquite’s Cordale Russell, Del Valle’s Braylon James and Austin Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse.

Nevertheless it’s not simply talent positions that Wilson is in search of in his dream class, he famous a pair of offensive lineman from the Lone Star State. Jonah says that with each Naaman Forest’s Markis Deal and Odessa Periman’s Harris Sewell, “We’re competing with anyone!”. On the defensive aspect, Wilson envisions much more star energy from in-state expertise. His present teammate at Dekaney, Ty Wilson, Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill, Allen’s D.J. Hicks, and Arlington Martin’s Javien Toviano.

Whereas Wilson is already some of the wanted recruits within the nation, his impression on a program’s recruiting class earlier than he ever steps foot on campus will make him an additional particular get. As 7on7 tournaments, observe season, and camps proceed within the coming months, Jonah can have a good bigger alternative to begin scheming with numerous the recruits he hopes to crew up with firsthand.