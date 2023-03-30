Jonathan Majors’ attorney provides Manhattan DA texts from alleged accuser in which she “disavowed” abuse

On Thursday morning, Jonathan Majors‘ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office text messages that she says exonerate her Creed III-star client following his assault arrest Saturday, March 25.

Chaudhry provided text messages that she said were sent to Majors from the unnamed woman in which she said she “was the one who used physical force on him,” not the other way around.

Further, Chaudry said, the messages also show the accuser “disavowed” allegations of physical assault that led to the actor’s arrest over the weekend.

“I reiterated it was not an attack,” one of the purported texts from the alleged accuser read in part, adding, “I’m so angry they [arrested you]…I’m sorry you’re in the position, and will make sure nothing happens about this,” it continues.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the text messages.

The day after the arrest, Chaudhry said in a statement, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent … We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry said the evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where the alleged assault occurred, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the alleged incident, “and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

“The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,” Chaudhry’s statement said.

Police officers initially responded to a 911 call Majors made himself, purportedly over concerns about his girlfriend, with whom he lives in a penthouse apartment in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, police sources told ABC News.