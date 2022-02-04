Jones Named College President

Dr. Mautra Staley Jones was named president of Oklahoma City Community College earlier this week.

The appointment was announced Sunday during a special meeting of the OCCC board of regents.

Dr. Jones becomes the 11th president of the college, and is the first female, as well as the first president of color to serve in that position.

Dr. Jones will bring a new and refreshing outlook to OCCC,” Kevin S. Perry, chairman of the regents, commented.

“She is committed to our students’ success, and giving our faculty and staff the support they need to be successful.

“We expect great things from Dr. Jones.”

Dr. Jones’ first day will be March 1.

Dr. Jeremy Thomas, interim president, will then resume his provost post.