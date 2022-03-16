Joplin officer wounded in shooting is released from hospital

A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a taking pictures that killed two different officers has been launched from the hospital

The Joplin Police Division mentioned officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Well being System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV exhibits hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was launched.

The division mentioned Hirshey, who was carrying a neck brace as he left the hospital, “nonetheless has an extended restoration interval.”

Hirshey was wounded on March eight when 40-year-old Alex Felix shot him by way of his patrol automotive window, police mentioned.

Hirshey and different Joplin officers have been trying to find Felix after he fatally shot Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, 40, and Officer Jake Reed, 27, throughout a confrontation at a Joplin procuring space.

One other Joplin officer shot and killed Felix after Hirshey was wounded. Police haven’t mentioned a doable motive for Felix’s actions.

Cooper was laid to relaxation on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by greater than 2,000 folks, together with many different legislation enforcement officers and emergency responders. Reed’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.