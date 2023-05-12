Joran van der Sloot to be extradited to U.S. to face extortion charges

Watch CBS News Joran van der Sloot, the main accused in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway in Aruba, will be extradited to the U.S. from Peru to face allegations that he had made an effort to extort Holloway’s family. Currently, he is serving a long-term imprisonment sentence of 28 years in Peru for Stephany Flores’ murder in 2010. Elaine Quijano has more. Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on the notification. Not now.



