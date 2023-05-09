Jordan Spieth withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson with injury





North Texas local and famend golfer, Jordan Spieth, introduced via his Instagram web page on Monday night that he is probably not taking part on this 12 months’s AT&T Byron Nelson, which is a part of the PGA Tour and is at the moment hosted by way of TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Jordan Spieth, who used to be born in Dallas, expressed sadness in now not enjoying in his place of origin’s well-known golfing match this 12 months. In his Instagram Story, he elaborated that he felt “severe pain” in his left wrist over the last weekend and that it had to heal. Spieth additional discussed that he would review this injury on a “week-to-week” foundation.

Jordan Spieth has a complete of eleven profession begins within the AT&T Byron Nelson, together with a runner-up end in 2022. At the age of 16, Spieth used to be given an exemption to take part on this match in 2010, which used to be Byron Nelson’s first newbie exemption since 1995.

Jordan Spieth penned a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story, expressing how the match supposed the sector to him and the way enjoying in entrance of his family and friends in Dallas used to be one of the vital highlights of his 12 months. He appears to be like ahead to enjoying within the match subsequent 12 months and past, and he has robust regard for the match workforce and volunteers. He concluded by way of thanking the clinical execs who’ve supported him over the weekend for his or her trustworthy worry.