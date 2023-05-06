Jose Altuve home burglary: Houston police arrest four for stealing $1M worth of jewelry from the Astros star

Houston Astros 2d baseman Jose Altuve had his home damaged into on Opening Day, with the burglars stealing roughly $1 million worth of jewelry, consistent with Houston police. Three males, Patrick Maxey, Jordan Tarniella, and William Jones Jr., had been taken into custody and charged with housebreaking of a habitation. Jasmyn Hall, a 20-year-old girl, used to be additionally charged with hindering apprehension and evading arrest after she allegedly attempted to lend a hand Jones flee from officials on April 13.

Court paperwork bought by means of KHOU 11 detailed that the burglars, who have been all no less than 25 years outdated, arrived at Altuve’s home round 8:28 p.m. and took gold jewelry and 13 dear watches over the route of round 10 mins. Tarniella, who used to be arrested on April 13, admitted that he used to be the getaway driving force and claimed that the different two males promised to pay him for riding them, however he by no means won any cash.

Maxey, who gave the impression in courtroom on May 6, and Jones have already had two prior housebreaking convictions each and every. According to ABC13, Maxey, whose bond is about at $200,000, used to be arrested on May 2, whilst Tarniella’s bond used to be set at $150,000 and Jones’ used to be set at $200,000. Altuve has no longer but made any public feedback about the housebreaking.

Currently, the Astros are in Seattle for a three-game collection towards the Mariners that starts on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.