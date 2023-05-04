Jose Altuve injury update: Astros star cleared to resume baseball activities, but still no timetable to return

Houston Astros 2nd baseman Jose Altuve, who was once sidelined due to a fractured thumb he suffered all the way through the World Baseball Classic, has been cleared to resume baseball actions, in accordance to the Associated Press.

The AP reviews that although there’s no timetable for Altuve’s return to the Houston lineup, he was once to begin with anticipated to be out for a minimum of two months, which might put his return across the get started of June. Altuve would require a longer minor-league rehab stint to get again in form.

“I think right now it’s hard to tell,” mentioned Altuve. “Anything is possible. I’m working really hard. I want to come back and help these guys to win, but we’ll see.”

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who’s days clear of his thirty third birthday, boasts an outstanding occupation batting line of .307/.362/.468 (128 OPS+). According to Baseball Reference’s calculations, his contributions were value an estimated 46.5 Wins Above Replacement.

In Altuve’s absence, the Astros have began the season with a 16-14 document and are these days 2 1/2 video games again of the Texas Rangers within the American League West. Manager Dusty Baker has assigned Mauricio Dubón on the keystone, the place he has began 20 of Houston’s closing 21 video games. Dubón has carried out neatly, hitting .305/.327/.390 (100 OPS+) with 8 extra-base hits and 3 stolen bases in 105 at-bats.

Aside from Altuve, the Astros also are lacking a number of different notable participants, together with outfielders Michael Brantley and Chas McCormick, and beginning pitchers Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and José Urquidy. Garcia and Urquidy had been each lately positioned at the injured record on account of injury issues.