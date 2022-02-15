Jose Luna charged with manslaughter in crash that killed infant

Jose Luna, 39, is charged with manslaughter after he was involved in a crash Sunday morning in northeast Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bonds for a 39-year-old tow truck driver have been set in connection with a crash that killed a 6-month-old baby boy.

Jose Luna, 39, is charged with manslaughter and reckless aggravated assault after he was involved in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of West Little York and Cunningham in northeast Harris County.

A mother and her infant son were stopped at a red light at the intersection when a speeding tow truck driven by Luna slammed into the back of them, pushing their car into a ditch, according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby boy, who was in the backseat, was rushed to a hospital where he died. His mother was also taken to hospital, but there was no immediate word on her condition. Authorities later said she suffered a broken pelvis.

A judge on Monday afternoon set bond at $250,000 on the manslaughter charge and $150,000 on the assault charge against Luna.

According to prosecutors, Luna was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene. They also said he was towing a car when the crash happened.

Prosecutors also mention that there were no indications Luna braked before slamming into the victim’s car.

“See things like this way too often, we stand around and look at the aftermath of one person’s selfish acts, it’s becomes pretty difficult,” Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said.