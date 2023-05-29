Josef Newgarden wins the 2023 Indy 500

Josef Newgarden Wins Dramatic 2023 Indianapolis 500

Josef Newgarden narrowly beat last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson to win the 2023 Indianapolis 500 in a thrilling finish. The race had its fair share of drama, including a massive crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood that sent a tire flying over the fencing, narrowly missing a grandstand. Alex Palou, the race favorite, led 36 of the first 100 laps, but was crashed into by Rinus VeeKay when leaving pit road, causing him to drop to 26th at the halfway point. The race was also marred by pit-road drama, with Colta Herta released from his stall and hitting Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean, resulting in Herta receiving an unsafe release penalty. The win was a fitting end to what is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Two high-profile teams, Andretti Autosport and Penske, had quiet Indianapolis 500 preps before making a statement in final practice. Andretti Autosport sent a warning shot with Kyle Kirkwood fifth-fastest on the speed chart, with Herta two spots behind him and Romain Grosjean with a third car in the top eight. Meanwhile, Penske seemed to find some speed and confidence during final practice after struggling in qualifying. Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin both made the top ten, with Will Power turning the third-fastest lap in practice. However, in one of the most iconic races in motorsports, anything can happen.