Josh Allen welcomes Rory McIlroy to Bills mafia; Von Miller gives update on injured knee

During the 2019 PGA Championship, Josh Allen and Von Miller traveled 80 miles from Buffalo to watch the match at Oak Hills. While there, Allen used Rory McIlroy’s honorary locker and formally invited the golfer to turn out to be a part of the Bills’ mafia. McIlroy considers himself an “honorary Bills fan” anyway, as his spouse is from within sight Irondequoit. Now, Allen has welcomed him as an actual fan, pronouncing “you’re going to have Bills mafia calling you.”

In different news for the Buffalo Bills, Von Miller is improving smartly from knee surgical operation after tearing his ACL final December. He has been cleared to play golfing for roughly two months, which has been a constant a part of Allen’s offseason as smartly. Allen participated within the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am or even hit a digital fairway shot on the Masters’ well-known Amen Corner. He additionally met golfing legend Tiger Woods on the Genesis Invitational previous this 12 months.

The Bills, together with Allen and Miller, are centered on profitable the franchise’s first championship in 2023. And now, they have got every other fan in McIlroy rooting for them.