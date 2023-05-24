Josh Donaldson injury update: Yankees third baseman expected to begin rehab games Thursday

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is ready to go back to the sphere quickly, in accordance to supervisor Aaron Boone.

As in line with The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Donaldson is expected to begin a rehab project on Thursday prior to doubtlessly rejoining the group for his or her upcoming six-game highway commute on May 29.

The 37-year previous hasn’t performed since April 5 after struggling a hamstring injury. Prior to his injury, Donaldson hit .125/.176/.313 with one house run in 5 games.

The Yankees obtained Donaldson in a industry with the Minnesota Twins remaining yr. In his first season with the group, Donaldson posted only a 94 OPS+.

While Donaldson has been out, the Yankees have basically used DJ LeMahieu at third base. The group has additionally given begins to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.

The Yankees recently have a 30-20 file and are third within the American League East department.