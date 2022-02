Crashing the Boards: Josh Giddey has big All-Star weekend Updated: 12:14 PM CST Feb 21, 2022



YOU. YOU’RE UP TO DEAT WITH THE LATEST FIRST ARTLE FORECTAS >> HEY, EVERYBODY. BECOME IONT THE SHOW TONIGHT. I’M BANRY KEETI.NG TIME FOR — KEATING, TIME FOR CRASHING THE BOARDS. PLENTY TO BREAK DOWN. SHJO GIDDEY. LEBRON TALKING ABOUT SAM PRESTI. THE ALL-STAR GAMEN I GENERAL. IT WAS A BIG WEEKEND FOR THE OKLAHOMA CITY AS FARS A THAT IS CONCERNED. LEST’ BRING IN THE OTHER HALF OF CRASHING THE BOARDS. WELCOME IN ELGIN. YOU’RE ONHE T OTHER SIDE PAUSE YOU GOT BANGED UP IN THE ICE STORM AND WE HAVE TO SITOU Y OVER THERE IN A CHAIR BUT WE’RE GOING CONTINUE ON. WE HAVE A BIG SHOW WITH CRASHING THE BOARDS. I’LL BNGRI YOU IN HERE WITH THIS. JOSH GIDDEY ON THE NATIONAL STAGE FOR THE FIRST TE.IM HE HAD A BIG WEEKEND AT ALL-STAR WEEKEND. WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT JOSH GIDDEY? >> WELL, I DON’T KNOW,OR F US, WE HAVE SEEN HIM BALL WE KNOW HE CAN BALL BUT ON THE NATIONAL STAGE THAT IS SOMETHING NEW TO A LOT PEOPLE WHO MIGHT HAVE ONLY SEEN HIM ON ALL-STAR WEEKEND. I WOULD JUST SAY TO THOSE PEOPLE, GET USED TO IT. YOU’REOI GNG TO SEE A LOT MORE OFT. I JOSH GIDDEY IS THAT KIND OF PLAY.ER THAT KIND OF DUDE. HIS GEAM IS INCREDIBLE. WE HAVE SEEN A LOTS OF PLAYERS IN THE RISING STARS GAME WHO DOWNTOWN PAN OUT. I DON’T THINK JOSH GIDDEY IS GOING TO BE THAT GUY WHIT WITH HIS SIZE ANDKI SLLSET AND THE WAY HE PASSESHE T BALL. INHE T UPCOMING FUTURE, IT IS GOING TO BE RISING STAR TO ASCENDING ALL-SRTA FOR JOSH GIDDEY. >> I THINK YOU HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. GET USEDO T IT. HE WILL BE IN THIS. THIS IS FROM THE RISING STARS CHALLENGE AND THE SKILLS CHALLENGE HE DID SATURDAY NITE. WE HAVE SEEN HIM HERE IN OKHOLAMA CITY THE LAST THREE OR FOUR MONTHS AND HE HAS GOTTEN BETTER AND BETTER AND BETTER. FROM A PRIMETIME PERSPECTIVE, OKLAHOMA CITY IS NOT ON PRIMETIME TISEVION.THUNDER DON’T ANYMORE OR ON ABC ON SATURDAY NIGHTS. FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE THIS WAS THEIR FIRST CHANCE TO SEE JOSH GIDDEYN O THE NATIONAL STAGE. HE WAS PRIMETIME. HEOES G INTO THE ALL-STAR BREAK WITH BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK TRIPLE-DOUBLES. POPPETTE UP. ONLY TWO GUYS IN THE HISTORY WITH BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK TRIPLE-DOUBLES AS A ROOE.KI AND ELGIN, THAT IS A GOOD LIST TO BE ON. >> IT IS NOT A LIST AT ALL. >> YOU’RE RIGHT. IT IS JOSH GIDDEY AND THE BO.IG WE KNOW PLENTY ABOUT THEIG B O. WE HAVE SEEN RUSLLSE WESTBROOK CHASING DOWN TRIPLE DOUBLE KING. JOSH GIDDEY PUTTING HIMSELF INTO RARIFIED AIR. FROM A NATIONAL PERSPECTIVE PEOPLE GOT TO SEE HIM FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS WEEKE.ND I’M BRINGING THIS. WE’LL GETO T THEFECTION TOPIC IN A SECOND. LEBRON JAMES WAS ASKED ABOUT JOSH GIDDEY OVER THE WEEKEND. I THOUGHT HIS ANSWER WAS FASCINATING. ROLL IT. >> I KNOW JOSH IS ONE OF THOSE KIDS WHO COULD DEFINITELY SEE THE GAME A LOT QUICKER THAN LOTO GUYSOUS ON THE FLOOR. I THINK HE GOT LIKE THREE TRIPLE-DOUBLES. HE HAS BEEN PLAYING BEAUTULIF BASKETBA.LL THE M.V.P. OVER THERE IS SAM PRESTI. HE IS THE M.V.P. JOSH GIDDEY IS GREAT BUT SAM PRESTI.I DON’T UNDERSTAND, THIS GUY’S EYE FOR TALENT. HE DRAFTED K.,.D RUSS, JEFF GREEN, SERGE IBAKA, REGGIE JACKSON, JOSH GIDDEY AND THE LIST GOES ON AND ON AND ON. >> SO THAT WAS LEBRON. I THOUGHT IT WAS INTERESTING. HE DID NOT NAME JAMES HARDEN IN THAT LIST. I’LL LET YOU REACT TO LEBRON TALKGIN ABOUT JOSH GIDDEY AND SAM PRESTI. >> I LIKEDOW H HE TALKED ABOUT JOSH. YOU CAN SEE TTHA BECAUSE LEBRON’S GEAM AND JOSH GIDDEY’S GAME IS SIMILAR MINUS THE INCREDIBLE ONCE IN A LIFETIME ATHLETICISM TTHA L.B.J. HAS. I WOULD LIKE TO SAY WE MIGHT BE SEEING A CAMPAIGNOR BRON TO O.K.C. IF ANYBODY IS GOING TO GET IT DONE, IT IS GOINGO T BE SAM PRESTI. LEBRON GAVE EVERYONET A THAT PRESS CONFERENCEHE T KEY TO GETTING IT DE.ON J JUST DRAFT HISON, SPRISONY. HE WI– BRONNY. ALL YOU HAVEO T DO IS DRAFT MY NSO AND I’M COMING TREHE TOO. LEBRON IS THE GUY WHO CAN GET IT DEANED SO CANAM S PRESTI. >> SAM PRESTI HAS DRAFTED A LOTT GUYS. THEY NEVER WON THE TITLE. HE IS ONE OF THE BEST G.M.’S IN THE NBA. WE HAVE KWNNO THAT FOR A LONG TIME. KEVIN WAS A NO-BRAINER. BUT NOT RUSSELL WESTBROOK. SERGE IBAKA. HE HAS DONE IT. STEVEN ADAMS. SAM BRETIAS HAS DONE A REALLY GOOD JOB. FOR ALL THE –RE PSTI HAS DONE A REALLY GOOD JOB. WHY WOULD YOU GET ALL OF THOSE PIXND A ASSETS, 10 PICKS IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS FOR A GUY WHO IS KNOWN FOR DRAFTING PRETTY GOOD. THWI THE TALENT THEY HAVE NOW THWI S..G AND LU DORT. IT SEEMS LIKE MAYBEHE T THUNDER ARE STARTING TO FIGURE IT OUT. THEY HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO TO BE COMPETITIVE BUT THEY ARE ONE OF THE WSTOR TEAMS IN NBA. HERE ARE THE WSTOR RECORDS IN THE NBA. WE DO THIS EVERY WEEK. BECAUSE IT IS IMPORTANT. HOW DO YOU DRAFT THE THUNDER OR THE FOURTH SLATED TEAM AS FAR AS THE PING-PONG BLSAL GO. WON’T KNOW THAT UNTIL THE CONFERCEEN FINALS. I WILL ASK YOU ONE OERTH THING. WE HAVE ABOUT A MINUTE AND A HALF TOO G HERE. >> OK. >> GOALS FOR OKLAHOMA CITY AS WE HEAD TO THE REST OF THE SEASON. 24 GAMESO T GO >> YOU KNOW WHAT I WANT TO S?EE LOSE! LOSE BALLGAMES. OK. YOU PROVED YOUR POINT. COACHING STAFF. PLAYERS, YOU ALL PROVED THAT YOU’RE GOING TO COMPE.TE S.G.A. WENT DOWN. THE YOUNG MAN STEPPEDP. U JOSH GIDDEY WENT ON A R.UN THEY HAVE TALENT. NOW IT IS TIME TO COMPETE FOR THE NUMBER ONE PICK IN NBA DRAFT. TO DO THAT, YOU HAVE GOT TO LOSE BASKETBALL GAMES. DO WHAT YOU GOT TO DO. >> WE’RE ON THE SAME PAGE. IT IS AMANGZI HOW ON THE NOSE WE ARE. SAID A LOT OF L’S. LOSE. A LOT OF L’S. SAME KINDF O DEAL. A LOT OF L’S FOR OKLAHOMA CY.IT YOU’RE RIGHT. IF YOU WANT TO DRAFT HIGH, IF YOU WANT TO GET WHEREOU Y WANT TO GO YOU NEED A GAME-CHANGING MULTIGENERATIONALLAYE PR TO GO ALONG WITH SOME REALLY GDOO TALENTED YOUNG KIDS THAT THEY HAVE IN TOW NOW. IN ORDER TDOO THAT, YOU HAVE TO GET REALLY, REALLY LKYUC LIKE THE SPURS DID WHEN THEY DRAFTED TIM DUNCAN EYTH WENT FROM THE 129 PICK ALL THEAY W TO NUMBER ONE OR YOU HAVE TO LOSE A BUNCH. — 12TH PICK. I WOULD SAY LOSE FROM HERE ON HOWTOUT AND SECURE ONEF O THE TOP DRAFT PIC.KS >> SO YOU CAN DRAFTEBRON JAM JR. AND THEN YOU