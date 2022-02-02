Front Page Sports

Josh Giddey named to Rising Stars roster

February 1, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The NBA announced its rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey was named a member.

Giddey, who has won Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November and December, leads all rookies in assists and rebounds. The 19-year-old has averaged 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 44 games this season. Giddey joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Theo Maledon as players on the team who have previously played in the Rising Stars Challenge for the Thunder in their careers.

Giddey is the only member on the Thunder roster who was named to the Rising Stars Challenge, where rookie and sophomore players are joined by G League Ignite members.

The Rising Stars Game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 on TNT.





